Weed all about it
IT has been quite a pleasure to see the work of the Bodmin WEED It Team, which brings together volunteers who are handy with a spade and trowel to rid town thoroughfares of weeds.
Led by former mayor of the town, Andy Coppin, the small group of volunteers has focused its work on the path way which links Midway Road with Tanwood View so far and it is looking excellent.
The Bodmin Weed It Team are looking for more volunteers to join them on their weeding sessions, with details of how to join in, as well as the locations and times of their sessions available by searching for them on Facebook.
New market comes to town
It is held monthly on Mount Folly in the town, and the first event was held in early April.
The event is in addition to the monthly market organised by Bodmin Town Council and means that the focal point of life in the town now sees markets twice a month.
Seeking Bodmin’s carnival royalty
ORGANISERS are pleased to announce the date for Bodmin’s Carnival Royalty choosing for 2026. The event will take place on Saturday, May 9, at the Shire House Suite in Bodmin, starting from 11am.
This occasion will see the selection of a Carnival Queen, Fairy King and Queen, who will proudly represent Bodmin at carnivals across Cornwall throughout the summer season, including the highlight of the town’s own Bodmin Carnival on August 15, 2026.
This is a great opportunity for young people to get involved, build confidence and take on an exciting ambassadorial role for their town. Participants are encouraged to “dress to impress” and bring their personality and enthusiasm to the day.
Entry forms will be available from Bodmin Town Council Reception, or can be requested by email at: [email protected].
Organisers are looking forward to welcoming many hopeful young entrants and their families for what promises to be a fun and friendly event.
Celebrating Bodmin
You might have seen increased activity on the Bodmin and Beyond Facebook page - and it is on a mission to celebrate everything that’s great in the town and surrounding areas.
It is sometimes said that there is nothing more authentic than a passion project - and this is that. It will, in time be accompanied by a dedicated Bodmin portal website which celebrates all things Bodmin ranging from the high street’s hidden gems to the latest Bodmin events and community groups.
Bodmin and Beyond is a scheme that is not part of the Experience Bodmin project funded by government money, but rather, it is run by people who live and love the town.
It aims to compliment other initiatives in the town such as that - after all, we all win when Bodmin wins.
You can find out more at www.facebook.com/bodminandbeyond with the dedicated website coming in the coming weeks.
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