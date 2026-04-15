POLICE have closed a main road in East Cornwall after a car overturned on the A374.
The road near Polbathic has been shut in both directions following the accident which took place earlier this afternoon between the B3249 (The Halfway House pub) and Kellow Park.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of an overturned car on the A374 near Polbathic at around 1.10pm today, Wednesday, April 15.
“Emergency services are at the scene. The extent of any injuries is not clear at present, but they are not thought to be serious.
“Local road closures have been put in place. The incident is ongoing.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.