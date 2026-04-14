Better leisure centres in Cornwall are marking the Carers Active Together campaign on Wednesday, April 15, by offering eligible carers a free day pass which can be used for gym, swimming or fitness classes at their chosen venue.
Welcome sessions will also be held at Bodmin Leisure Centre from 10am to midday and from 1 to 3pm on April 15. These will offer the opportunity of meeting other carers and include centre tours, taster sessions and support with activity bookings and membership sign-ups.
To celebrate the 61st anniversary of Carers UK, members of Carers UK and those in receipt of the Carer’s Allowance can get discounted access to Better fitness facilities in Cornwall throughout April.
GLL is the not-for-profit social enterprise that runs Better leisure centres in Bude, Saltash, Liskeard, St Austell, Bodmin, Newquay, Truro, Helston and St Ives on behalf of Cornwall Council.
“Research shows that 67% of unpaid carers feel more connected to others when they stay active,” said Karen Edmond, GLL community sport manager. “Physical activity is great for the body and equally great for the mind.
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