A Cornish bowling club recently welcomed the local town mayor to their ground who marked the start of the 2026 season by delivering the first wood.
Torpoint Bowling Club were delighted to host town mayor Julie Martin on Saturday, April 11, who rolled the first bowl on the green in 2026, symbolising the start of a busy year ahead for the club.
This year’s season includes 14 ‘in house’ competitions, men’s, ladies, as well as mixed league and cup competitions played in both Cornwall and Devon. This is in addition to the many friendly matches, training sessions, along with charity and open days to be held.
Mayor Julie Martin said: “I was delighted to visit Torpoint Bowling Club to formally open the green ahead of their first club competition. I had the pleasure of rolling the first bowl and wish them well for the forthcoming season.”
The club are holding an open day this Saturday, (Saturday, April 18) starting at 12 noon for anyone who would like to try bowling. People are encouraged to come and have a go and see what the club and the sport has to offer.
This year’s Commonwealth Games, which are being held in Glasgow, includes bowling. In light of this, the sport’s governing body is promoting bowls with a national campaign to encourage new participants of all ages and abilities into the sport.
The club are also open every Friday evening from 4.30pm, for weekly roll ups, practice sessions where members can meet and play socially.
Newcomers are welcomed and are offered four free “roll-up” weeks with tuition where they can learn and play casually with other members before deciding if they would like to join the club.
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