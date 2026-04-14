NEW data reveals lifeboats in the south west launched 1,493 times last year, aided 975 people and saved 36 lives.
The figures show a five per cent increase in numbers of launches compared to 2024 and a 14 per cent increase in launches compared to 2020.
The statistics illustrate the upwards trend in demand for the lifesaving service across the charity’s 33 lifeboat stations in the region.
The RNLI in response is putting out its own ‘Mayday’ call, urging the public to get involved with its biggest national fundraising event, the Mayday Mile to help fund its vital lifesaving service.
Participants are challenged to cover a mile a day for the month of May, with every penny raised helping to make sure that the charity’s lifesavers have everything they need to keep people safe this summer and beyond.
Tegan Flage, a volunteer lifeboat crew, said: “Each year we see how quickly things can change on the water.
“Our crews are always ready to respond, but we can only do what we do thanks to the public’s generosity. This May, we’re asking people to step up and support us through the Mayday Mile so we can keep saving lives when it matters most.
“The new figures show just how demanding last year was. Every launch represents someone in urgent need and our volunteers drop everything to help. With summer approaching, Mayday is our chance to make sure we have the equipment and training needed for whatever comes next.”
Kate Eardley, head of International Global Drowning Prevention at the RNLI, said: “These latest statistics make it clear that our lifesaving service remains as vital as ever. Whether it’s paddleboarders caught by offshore winds, walkers stranded by the tide or boaters in difficulty, our crews are answering calls every day of the year.”
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