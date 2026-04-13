PEOPLE have been delighting in using the new bridge over the new lock gate at Charlestown harbour.
Visitors and locals haven’t been able to cross at the entrance to the inner harbour at the heritage port since the previous ageing lock gate was damaged beyond repair by storms in the autumn of 2024.
Now the lock gate has been replaced in a huge project which has also included the provision of a new walkway bridge.
The Charlestown Harbour company said in an online post: “We’re happy to say the walkway over the lock gate is now open to the public. We look forward to seeing the lock gate in action on coming spring tides to welcome boats back into the harbour.”
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