A CORNWALL councillor has warned it’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured because of dangerously faded road markings across the county.
Keith Johnson says road markings in parts of his own Saltash Tamar ward have deteriorated so badly they are now virtually invisible at night and during bad weather.
He singled out a zebra crossing on North Road which he claims has “almost completely disappeared”, while also raising ongoing problems at Berry Park, where residents reported multiple near misses linked to faded lines and dangerous parking.
“We should not be waiting for a serious accident before action is taken,” he said. “A resident raised concerns last September after repeated near misses, yet the markings are still not properly restored. In some locations, I would describe the situation as being at crisis point.”
The councillor is now forcing the issue into the spotlight with a motion to Cornwall Council demanding urgent action on deteriorating road markings.
The motion calls for a full review of Cornwall’s inspection, maintenance and renewal programme, warning the current system is failing residents and undermining both road safety and parking enforcement.
Under the proposals, dangerous defects would be prioritised for rapid repair, with emergency risks dealt with within hours and high-risk problems targeted within days.
Particular focus would be placed on pedestrian crossings, school safety zones, junctions, cycle routes and areas blighted by illegal parking caused by unclear markings.
The motion also highlights what it describes as “contradictory assessments” between highways and enforcement teams over faded lines at Berry Park, despite repeated complaints and reports of near misses.
“This is not simply about appearance,” said Cllr Johnson. “Faded markings can cause driver confusion, increase collision risks and make enforcement almost impossible. Residents deserve roads that are clearly marked, properly maintained and safe to use.”
The motion goes before councillors on May 19.
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