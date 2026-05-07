LEADER Leigh Frost insisted Cornwall Council has “far more going right than wrong” as the authority unveiled its annual report highlighting a year of investment, regeneration and political ambition for Cornwall’s future.
Presenting the 2025/26 Annual Report to Cabinet just weeks after the close of the financial year, Cllr Frost struck a notably upbeat tone, describing the document as evidence of a council focused on delivering the priorities residents care about most.
“This Annual Report shows the breadth of work Cornwall Council has delivered over the past year, and the progress we are making on the priorities residents helped shape,” he said.
“We do not claim to be perfect, and we will always hold our hands up when we get things wrong. But this report shows that far more has gone right over the last 12 months than hasn’t.”
The report covers a huge range of services and projects delivered over the past year, including housing, transport, adult social care, children’s services, economic regeneration, planning, public safety, recycling and culture.
Alongside the day-to-day business of running Cornwall, Cllr Frost also underlined what he described as a growing recognition of Cornwall’s unique identity and political status.
The council leader pointed to the Government’s recent decision to strengthen protections for the Cornish language under the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages, alongside proposals for Cornwall to gain unique Single Strategic Authority status.
“Cornwall is distinct, with its own identity, language, history and ambitions,” he said. “Over the past year we’ve made real progress in making sure that distinction is recognised. That matters because Cornwall’s future must be shaped around Cornwall’s needs, opportunities and potential.”
Cabinet members also used the meeting to showcase achievements across their portfolios during what several described as a difficult year marked by financial pressures, severe weather and increasing demand on public services.
Among the projects highlighted were the council’s response to winter storms and flooding, the launch of a new Carers’ Strategy, Cornwall securing Ageing Well status, plus the rollout of automatic enrolment for eligible children receiving free school meals.
Members also pointed to the launch of the £30-million Kernow Industrial Growth Fund – backed by the government and commissioned by Cornwall Council – which is expected to unlock around £70-million of additional investment into the Cornish economy.
Adam Paynter said the challenge now was maintaining momentum while ensuring taxpayers received value for money.
“The Annual Report shows the scale of work being delivered across Cornwall Council and the progress made over the past year,” he said. “Our challenge now is to continue delivering for the people of Cornwall by improving the daily lives of residents and making the best use of every pound we spend.”
The Cabinet also unanimously backed Cornwall’s new Road Safety Strategy with Dan Rogerson, Cabinet Member for Transport, warning that every serious collision leaves a lasting impact on families and communities.
He said: “Road safety is about people, families and communities. Every serious collision has a lasting impact, this strategy is about working with partners to make Cornwall’s roads safer for everyone.”
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