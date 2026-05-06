THE leader of Cornwall Council has dismissed a request to hold an inquiry into a controversial decision by the council six years ago to buy a former pub for £1-m, which has remained empty and deteriorating ever since.
An auction of the former General Wolfe pub in St Austell ends today (Thursday, May 7) with a guide price of just £150,000-plus.
Since Corserv – the council’s public services wing – bought the building on Bodmin Road in 2020 to provide emergency housing, it has stood empty and fallen into disrepair while attracting antisocial behaviour.
The council took full control of the building from Corserv in 2022 but later found its refurbishment wasn’t viable.
Comprising 13 vacant one and two-bedroom flats, the building will go under the hammer of Clive Emson land and property auctioneers at a fraction of the price for which it was bought.
The local authority said last summer that the projected costs of undertaking work to convert the historic building – which was Grade II listed in 1999 – had increased significantly, with estimates at more than £2.5-m.
At a meeting of Cornwall Council’s Liberal Democrat / Independent coalition cabinet yesterday morning (Wednesday, April 6), council leader Cllr Leigh Frost was asked by a member of the public why he will not convene an inquiry into the matter.
The decision to buy the General Wolfe was made during the tenure of another Lib Dem / Independent cabinet in 2020.
Graham Smith, of St Mabyn, said: “An auction to sell the former General Wolfe pub, St Austell, ends on Thursday, May 7. In 2020, the council’s chief executive [Kate Kennally] authorised the expenditure of £1-million to acquire this building.
“Why will the leader not convene an inquiry to restore public trust in the council and its companies?”
Cllr Frost responded: “The former General Wolfe pub was bought as part of a programme for much-needed temporary homes. However, because of rising building inflation and things like Covid, and the quick deterioration of the building, the business case to renovate the property did not work.
“The reasons for this are well documented and what is important is to try and find a new use for this building that’s having a detrimental effect on the town centre.
“I want the council to put all of its energy into this process rather than going over the same grounds over and over again.”
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