THE former pub at the centre of a political controversy has sold for less than a third of what Cornwall Council paid for it.
The council bought the former General Wolfe pub in St Austell, through its Corserv wing, for £1-million in 2020 to provide temporary housing.
However, the local authority faced ongoing criticism as the building remained empty and deteriorating over the years, attracting anti-social behaviour.
The council took full control of the building from Corserv – its public services company – in 2022, but later found its refurbishment wasn’t viable.
Cornwall Council said last summer that the projected costs of undertaking work to convert the historic building – which is grade II listed – had increased significantly, with estimates at more than £2.5-million.
As a result, the building was auctioned on behalf of the council by Clive Emson Auctioneers. With a last-minute surge in bidding, the General Wolfe building surpassed the guide price of £150,000, reaching £275,000.
That’s still less than 30 per cent of the price the council paid for it.
Cornwall Council leader Cllr Leigh Frost has dismissed the suggestion of an inquiry into the council’s purchase of the building.
Speaking at a cabinet meeting, he said: “The former General Wolfe pub was bought as part of a programme for much-needed temporary homes. However, because of rising building inflation and things like Covid, and the quick deterioration of the building, the business case to renovate the property did not work.
“The reasons for this are well documented and what is important is to try and find a new use for this building that’s having a detrimental effect on the town centre.
“I want the council to put all of its energy into this process rather than going over the same grounds over and over again.”
The new owner has not yet been revealed.
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