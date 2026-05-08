THERE is set to be two new faces representing Bodmin at its civic events in the coming year after Bodmin Town Council members took part in their annual election to choose a mayor and deputy mayor.
Retired driving instructor and Bodmin Age Concern trustee Cllr Mike Barbery will serve as the town’s mayor for the 2026 to 2027 term of office, succeeding Cllr Liz Ahearn, for whom he has served alongside in the last year as deputy mayor.
He will be joined by long serving town councillor Cllr Pete Skea, who becomes deputy mayor after 13 years of service on the town council.
Cllr Skea, a local advocate for people with disabilities and active member of the Bodmin community, has made no secret of his ambition to become the town’s first disabled mayor. His appointment as deputy will see him represent the town alongside Cllr Barbery at events across the year.
Cllr Barbery was nominated for the role by Cllr Jeremy Cooper, a motion which was seconded by Cllr Hilda Blacklaw.
Cllr Jodie Renals nominated Cllr Liz Ahearn to serve a third term, a motion which was seconded by Cllr James Burden. However, Cllr Barbery won the vote by nine votes to six after a paper ballot.
After the results were announced, Cllr Barbery paid tribute to the outgoing mayor, saying it had been a pleasure to serve alongside her and praised her efforts in putting her ‘best foot forward’ in representing the town.
The election for a deputy mayor was also taken by a paper ballot. Cllr Skea was nominated by Cllr Andy Coppin and seconded by Cllr Alex Butters, while Cllr Jeremy Cooper was nominated by Cllr Debbie Henderson and seconded by Cllr Hilda Blacklaw. Cllr Skea won the vote by nine votes to six.
Bodmin Town Council members also selected which councillors will lead its respective committees in the coming year. The majority of the roles will be continued by the chairs from the previous year, with councillors choosing to retain Cllr Karen Phillips (Community Services), Cllr Jodie Renals (Estates) and Cllr Jeremy Cooper (Policies and Resources) in their roles.
However, with Cllr Skea, who had previously served as chair of planning, becoming the deputy mayor, it meant there was a vacancy for a councillor to lead the town council’s planning committee.
Councillors chose Cllr Coppin, a former mayor and councillor of 19 years service to become chair of planning.
The majority of the mayoral party was also selected, with Terry Williams (Town Crier), Phil Wrixon (Mayor’s Servant), Daniel Brinson (Town Sergeant) and Brian Crowle (Reserve Mace Bearer) all reappointed to the roles in which they had occupied in the previous term while Jon Ede was appointed as the reserve town crier, replacing Paul Deacon.
Cllr Barbery and Cllr Skea will both sign their acceptance of office at the traditional ‘mayor choosing’ ceremony which will take place on Thursday, May 14, after which they will both formally become the town’s mayor and deputy mayor.
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