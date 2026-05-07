THE Liskeard Branch of the Royal British Legion will mark VE Day with a short wreath-laying commemoration at the town’s war memorial on Sunday, May 10, at 2pm.
The service, expected to last around 20 minutes, will bring together members of the community to pay tribute to those who served and sacrificed during the Second World War.
Organisers are especially encouraging the attendance of young uniformed cadets and organisations with standards to take part in the remembrance.
The ceremony will be led by Parade Marshal Mark Allen, with Warwick Belfitt and Rev Mark Allen overseeing proceedings. A bugler will sound the Last Post during the service.
Following the commemoration, attendees are invited to gather at the Royal British Legion (RBL) Club, which will be open to welcome members of the public.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.