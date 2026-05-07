A joyful, one night only celebration of musical theatre with a twist is being held at St Austell Arts Theatre on Saturday, June 6.
Miscast flips the script on traditional casting, giving performers the chance to sing songs they would never usually be cast to perform.
The audience can expect powerhouse vocals, unexpected choices, and some special moments, all wrapped up in an evening full of heart and humour.
This special event is being staged in support of Brain Tumour Research, a charity working to change the future for thousands of families.
Turning typecasting on its head, Miscast promises to be an evening of live performance, surprises and community spirit, with all proceeds going to a good cause.
To book tickets, visit: www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/105075
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