A CORNISH charity has received royal recognition at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party after winning The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.
On May 6, representatives from Cornish youth disability charity, Active8, were honoured to attend a Buckingham Palace and speak with King Charles about the charity’s work.
The invitation was in recognition of the charity’s recent award of The King’s Award for Voluntary Service which was granted in the King’s Birthday Honours at the end of last year. The award aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to support their communities and, equivalent to an MBE, it is the highest award that a local voluntary service group can receive in the UK.
Founded in Cornwall in 1990, by social worker Liz Olive, Active8 has empowered hundreds of young people living with disabilities. Created on the request of a young man with a physical disability, he asked Liz to arrange for him to meet with other like minded young people who faced similar challenges to him.
A residential programme of 24 weekends over two years was started, giving young people with physical disabilities an opportunity to meet up and try a range of exciting, challenging activities. Activities include surfing, sailing, abseiling, disability sports such as wheelchair football and basketball, arts and crafts and music events. Ever since, the charity’s transformative programmes have been building peer connections, confidence, independence, life skills, and future aspirations.
Following the award, Active8’s volunteer chairman, and former Active8 member, Mark Stevens, has described the visit as a ‘privilege’ and ‘surreal’.
He said: “It was great privilege to meet King Charles and talk with him about the amazing work of our Active8 staff and volunteers. To be congratulated for winning the Kings Award for Voluntary Services, by the King himself, was extremely surreal. I feel so proud to be a part of Active8 and I’m honoured to represent the charity on such a prestigious occasion.”
Active8 CEO John Sweeting first joined Active8 as a volunteer over 15 years ago. Commenting on the the visit to the capital, John says as well as providing an opportunity to highlight Active8’s work on a national stage, the event also gave an opportunity to meet with other winners from across the country.
He said: “It was a great experience to visit Buckingham Palace, meet some brilliant people, and talk with other award winners from across the country. It was an added bonus to attend alongside Molly who is an Active8 member, invited to attend on behalf of SMA UK. To have the King speak to Mark about Active8 topped the day... the food wasn't bad either!”
Presentation of the award crystal and certificate will be made by Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho of Cornwall, at the charity’s Friends and Family Summer Fete to share the celebration with Active8 members, their families, volunteers, and supporters of the charity. The Friends and Family Summer Fete is set to take place on Saturday, August 1, at St Erme Community Centre and is open to all who support the work of the charity.
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