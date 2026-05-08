CALLINGTON is gearing up for one of its biggest and most vibrant days of the year as MayFest 2026 takes over the town tomorrow, turning streets, venues and open spaces into a non-stop celebration of performance, creativity and community spirit.
From early morning until late evening, the Cornish town becomes a festival site, with an astonishing amount of entertainment happening completely free across multiple stages.
The day begins early with road closures from 6am, making way for a lively street market running 10am to 6pm. Visitors can expect a bustling mix of food stalls, craft traders and local makers, setting the tone for a full day of exploration and discovery.
At midday, the much-anticipated parade brings colour and energy through the town before performances begin in earnest across five main hubs.
Fore Street’s Samworth Stage opens with a proclamation and procession, followed by a packed schedule of music and dance including Callington Town Band, Morris sides such as Wreckers and Catseye, sea shanties from Barretts Privateers, and upbeat sets from Saxophonics featuring Saxy Rascals and Cornish Groove Collective.
Across New Road, the programme shifts from flamenco and belly dancing to vocal ensembles and experimental performances, while the Town Hall stage offers choirs, orchestral groups and theatrical pieces like Nina’s Murder Mystery. St Mary’s Church provides a more acoustic, folk-inspired atmosphere with choral groups, ukulele singalongs and traditional bands.
Elsewhere, families can enjoy circus skills and dance workshops at the Primary School, historical re-enactments and displays at the Methodist Church Field, and youth drama at the Prim-Raf Theatre.
The Collins Stage focuses on workshops and percussion, while pubs and social spaces keep the energy flowing into the evening with live music, Morris dancing and folk bands.
With such an extraordinary range of performances packed into a single day, Callington MayFest promises a joyful, energetic celebration of local talent, Cornish culture and community togetherness from start to finish.
CALLINGTON MAYFEST 2026 PROGRAMME OF EVENTS
06:00 - 21:00 - Roads closed
10:00 - 18:00 - Street Market, food stalls, market traders
12:00 - Parade
SAMWORTH STAGE - Fore Street
10:00 - Proclamation & Opening Procession
11:00 - Callington Town Band
11:45 - Wreckers Morris
13:00 - Barretts Privateers
14:00 - Catseye Morris
14:45 - Saxophonics featuring Saxy Rascals
16:00 - Wreckers Morris
16:45 - Cornish Groove Collective
NEW ROAD STAFE - New Road
13:30 - Vocal Footprint
11:15 - Flamenco
13:00 - Mayfester Musicians
13:45 - Belly dancing display
14:15 - Instincts Take Over
15:30 - Fanfare
16:15 - Callima
CALLINGTON TOWN HALL STAGE - New Road
10:15 - Orchid Quartet
11:00 - Nina's Murder Mystery
13:00 - Sterts Singers
13:45 - Burraton Boys
14:30 - Mayfester Singers
15:30 - Mayfester Musicians
16:15 - Eleth
ST MARY'S CHURCH - Church Street
10:00 - Stray Catts
10:30 - Tony Rose
11:00 - Mayfester Singers
13:00 - Eleth
13:30 - Mayfester Singers
14:15 - Mayfester Musicians
15:00 - Saltash U3A Ukulele Sing-Along
16:00 - Wheal Martha Band
PRIM-RAF THEATRE - Biscombes Lane
10:15 - Graffitti
10:45 - Telynore
11:15 - Stray Catts
13:00 - Callington College Drama
METHODIST CHURCH FIELD - Valentine Row
11:00 - Morvleydh Weapons Display
13:00 - Wyld Thyngz Forest School
14:15 - Morvelydh - Cornish Early Medieval Warband
15:00 - Kiddie Vike
16:00 - All Steps Riding Displays
PRIMARY SCHOOL - Saltash School
13:00 - Rosie Rainbow's Circus Skills & Private Show with Eleth
14:15 - Dance Floor on Tour
15:00 - Rosie Rainbow's Circus Skills & Private Show
16:00 - Dance Floor on Tour
COLLIN'S STAGE - Church Street
13:00 - Big Beat Performances & Workshops
14:00 - Big Beat Performances & Workshops
15:00 - Big Beat Performances & Workshops
SOCIAL CLUB & WELL STREET - Well Street
13:00 - Calstock Samba
13:00 - Pavement Art
13:45 - Fanfare
14:45 - Driftwood ft Mr Sharky
15:15 - Burraton Boys
16:00 - Catseye Morris
16:30 - Pork Chop with a Cider Banjo
21:30 - The Jack
BULL'S HEAD - Fore Street
13:00 - Lanson Oompah Band
13:45 - Wreckers Morris
14:15 - Lanson Oompah Band
15:00 - Catseye Morris
16:00 - Hearthside
16:45 - Fanfare
18:00 - Stone Tape Theory
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