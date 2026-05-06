THIS year’s Cornwall Armed Forces Day (CAFD) celebration is taking place in St Austell town centre on Saturday, June 20 between 9am and 4pm.
This is a county wide event with a purpose of encompassing all of Cornwall's Armed Forces community.
The CAFD celebration will start with a parade forming up at Grants Walk and Biddicks Court at 10am to step off at 11am.
The parade around the town centre will be led by a small contingent from the Armed Forces, followed by Cadet Forces with Standards and Veterans following.
There will be a salute at the War Memorial taken by the Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho.
Marquees and Stalls (Military Village) will be situated in White River Place and will offer information,
Military bands, The Dreckly Boys and Rachel Best will be performing at intervals during the afternoon in Aylmer Square.
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