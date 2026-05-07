A BESTSELLING children’s author will be visiting libraries across Cornwall to showcase his new book.
Tom Palmer will be staging 30-minute action packed talks about his title The Invader is Coming.
The gripping wartime tale is about three children who are forced into an unlikely allyship as the spectre of a Nazi invasion looms over Britain.
There will be an opportunity to meet the author, ask questions and peek inside his notebooks.
Tom will be at various libraries on Saturday, May 23, which will include Hayle at 10am, Camborne at 11.30am and Redruth at 1pm.
On Tuesday, May 26, he will be at Bodmin at 10am, Wadebridge at 11.30am and Camelford at 2.30pm.
The author is lined up on Wednesday, May 27, to visit the library at St Columb at 10.30am, Newquay at 11.45am, Perranporth at 1pm and St Agnes at 2.30pm.
Tom will be visiting libraries on Thursday, May 28, which will include St Ives at 10am, Penzance at 11.30am and St Just at 1pm.
On Friday, May 29 he will be at Helston library at 10am, Falmouth at 11.30am, Penryn at 1pm and Truro at 2.30pm.
The author will be visiting Lostwithiel Library on Saturday, May 30 at 9am, Fowey Library at 10.15am and St Austell Library at 11.45am.
On Monday, June 1, Tom will be visiting Liskeard Library at 11.30am, Saltash at Library at 1pm and Torpoint Library at 2.30pm.
The author is scheduled on Tuesday, June 2, to visit Callington Library at 10am, Launceston at 11.30am and Par at 1.30pm. Finally on Wednesday, June 3, Tom will be visiting Bude Library at 1pm.
A spokesperson said: “Inspired by his brand-new book If the Invader Comes, these free events aren’t your usual library visits.
“Perfect for children aged seven plus.”
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