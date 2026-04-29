PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Alcohol licence application
A RESTAURANT in St Austell has applied to Cornwall Council seeking to vary the premises licence which gives it permission to serve alcohol.
Walkers Restaurants Limited is seeking to amend their licence, concerning their restaurant at Walkers Restaurant, 11 Truro Road, St Austell, PL25 5JE.
It wishes to alter the opening times to 10am until 10pm, in addition to altering the sale of alcohol to between 10am and 10pm.
Any responsible authority or person who wishes to make representations concerning this application can do so no later than May 15.
Submissions can be undertaken by writing to the Licensing Team, Cornwall Council, New County Hall, Truro TR1 3AY or email [email protected].
For more details on this licence application, use postcode PL25 5JE as a reference on the Public Notice Portal.
Vehicle licence application
A BUSINESS in Saltash has applied to use a premises in the town as an operating centre for the siting of heavy goods vehicles.
Donna Michelle Yearly, trading as DMY Limited of Unit 1, Hatt Yard, Saltash, PL12 6NH wishes to use their premises at the same address as an operating centre for three vehicles and one trailer.
An operating centre licence in the UK (part of a Goods Vehicle or PSV Operator's Licence) authorises the specific premises where commercial vehicles or trailers are normally kept when not in use. Operators must list these centres to prove they have adequate, safe, and lawful parking.
Representations must be made relating to the application within 21 days of April 29 and sent to the Traffic Commissioner at Quarry House, Quarry Hill, Leeds LS2 7UE.
For more details on this licence application, use postcode PL12 6NH as a reference on the Public Notice Portal.
Footway closure
CORNWALL Council has confirmed that an order has been made to close a footway in Saltash in order to enable cabling works to take place.
Footway F7166 will be closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm on May 26 and 27, between property numbers 1, Fairmead Mews and 6, The Close.
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