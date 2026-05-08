A SHORT film made to highlight the work of the Cornwall Hospice charity has won a national award.
The powerful four-minute film, created for the charity which runs Mount Edgcumbe Hospice in St Austell and St Julia’s Hospice in Hayle, includes actors from the county as well as members of the charity’s own staff and follows the story of a young family experiencing hospice care.
The family is shown enjoying themselves on a beach in Cornwall at the start of the film. However, the happy times are soon replaced by sobering scenes in a medical setting where the mother is given devastating health news.
The film then follows some of the hospice care and support provided to all of the family in the last weeks of the mother’s life.
The film, produced in association with Sam Oatey from Oatey Media in Truro and Ben Battell of Salt & Gorse in Newquay, has been named as a winner at the 2026 Smiley Charity Film Awards which celebrate powerful and impactful cause-based films across the UK and internationally.
The awards are recognised by both the British Film Institute and IMDb, and this year a total of 29 winners have been awarded £101,000 in prize funding, with category winners, including Cornwall Hospice, each receiving £3,000.
The actors in the film include Laura Frances Martin (mother), Kevin Dodds (father), Sally and Jack Bristow (grandparents), and Kerra Brownlee and Dorothy Shapland (daughters).
Staff taking part included nurses Claire Clark, Naomi Pascoe and Hayley Shields, healthcare assistants Emma Eden and Hannah Cahart, and clinical administrator Lorella Jacinto.
Nicolas Loufrani, founder of the Smiley Movement, said: “Every year, these awards prove just how powerful storytelling can be when it’s driven by purpose. These films don’t just raise awareness, they inspire action, shift perceptions and ultimately help charities reach the people who need them most.”
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