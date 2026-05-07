A double bill of events are taking place at Mount Edgcumbe Country Park on the weekend of Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21.
First up is the The Big Bite Food Festival on Saturday, which promises a day full of flavour, fun and fresh air from 12 noon to 8pm.
Set within one of the region’s most iconic coastal parks, the street food festival will bring together incredible street food, artisan producers and live entertainment for a truly summer day out.
Visitors can explore a wide variety of international street food vendors, local artisan food producers and handcrafted foodie treats, offering everything from bold global flavours and sizzling savoury dishes to indulgent sweet bakes and speciality snacks.
Live music will run throughout the day, with the hope of creating a lively festival atmosphere and adding to the celebratory feel of this outdoor food event. Visitors can expect feel-good vibes, great sounds and to savour the experience.
Entry to The Big Bite Food Festival is free, with parking is available next to the event.
On Sunday, The Mount Edgcumbe Summer Carnival takes place between 10am to 4.30pm.
The event is set to be a joy-packed celebration of the Solstice and Father’s Day. Visitors can expect a vibrant atmosphere bursting with colour, creativity and community spirit.
Among the features at the show will be a dazzling classic car display, the spectacular Solstice Parade, uplifting live bands and choirs, hands-on circus and bubble workshops, a buzzing games zone, a fun-filled charity dog show, and more.
There will also be 30 unique gift stalls to browse and a wide selection of street food. The special event proudly supports Jeremiah’s Journey, a Plymouth-based charity helping children and families in need.
For more information on both events, visit: missivyevents.co.uk/event-category/summer-festivals/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.