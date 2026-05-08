RESIDENTS in Liskeard are once again being invited to help transform local green spaces as part of a Cornwall-wide project aimed at improving biodiversity, wellbeing and community pride.
Two volunteer gardening sessions will take place later this month under Cornwall Council’s Urban Green Shoots initiative, encouraging people of all ages and abilities to get involved in practical outdoor work across the town.
The first session will be held on May 21, from 9.30am to 12.30pm, with volunteers meeting at the Bull Stone. A second session will then take place at Sungirt Valley from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, with participants asked to gather at the Lower Sungirt car park.
Organisers say the events are designed not only to improve shared public spaces, but also to bring communities together while creating greener and healthier urban environments.
Volunteers do not need previous gardening experience and are not required to stay for the full sessions. Tools and equipment will be provided, although attendees are advised to wear suitable outdoor clothing and sturdy footwear.
Urban Green Shoots is funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and operates across Cornwall in locations including parks, housing estates, churchyards, road verges, urban woodlands and public gardens.
The scheme aims to increase access to nature in towns and built-up areas, with growing evidence linking green spaces to improved mental health and wellbeing.
Environmental benefits are also a key focus, with greener urban areas helping to improve drainage, reduce flood risk and create cooler shaded areas during hotter weather.
As part of the programme, dedicated Urban Rangers are working with residents and community groups to support long-term care of improved sites and encourage more people to take part in nature-based activities.
Anyone interested in volunteering at the sessions can contact Urban Ranger Kelly Strange on 07736 624543 or email [email protected] for details.
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