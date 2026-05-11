MAYOR of Liskeard, Cllr Christina Whitty, led tributes to the fallen during a VE Day remembrance service at the town’s war memorial on Sunday afternoon.
Residents, veterans and civic leaders gathered at the town’s war memorial for the ceremony, which began at 2pm and drew a strong turnout in warm spring sunshine as the community paused to honour those who lost their lives during the Second World War.
The service was led by Rev Mark Wade alongside Warwick Belfitt and Kevin Grant, with seven standards on parade representing local organisations and veterans’ groups.
Cllr Whitty laid a wreath on behalf of the residents of Liskeard, alongside Marie Belfitt for the Royal Naval Association, Chrissy Henwood for the Royal British Legion, Susan Shand for Quarms, Wilf Jolley for the Merchant Navy, and Cornwall councillors Jane Pascoe and Kevin Grey.
Speaking after the service, the mayor said it had been heartening to see so many people come together to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for freedom.
“With it being a lovely sunny afternoon, we had a very good turnout,” she said. “It was wonderful to see so many people paying tribute to our fallen heroes.”
Among those taking part in the commemorations was former mayor and current town councillor, Simon Cassidy, who joined veterans, members of the Liskeard Royal British Legion and Royal Naval Association, as well as representatives from youth organisations and the uniformed services.
He said: “This afternoon, I joined veterans and members of Liskeard Royal British Legion and Royal Naval Association, as well as representatives from youth organisations and the uniformed services, to pause and reflect on those who lost their lives for our freedom in the Second World War as we remember VE Day.
“It was an honour as always to carry our National Standard.
“Although many generations have passed since the 8th of May 1945, we must always remember the sacrifice made upon the altar of freedom. We will always remember them.”
The ceremony formed part of commemorations taking place across Cornwall and the wider UK to mark Victory in Europe Day, commemorating the end of the war in Europe in 1945 after years of conflict and sacrifice.
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