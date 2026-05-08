SUPERMARKET giants Aldi has thanked shoppers and staff in Cornwall for helping raise £13-million for Teenage Cancer Trust through a successful nine-year partnership with the charity.
Since teaming up with Teenage Cancer Trust in 2017, Aldi colleagues have taken part in a wide range of fundraising events, including skydives, cake sales and marathon challenges. Donations from customers throughout the region have also played a major role in helping the supermarket reach the landmark figure.
To celebrate the achievement, Aldi employees in Cornwall and across the UK will take part in the ‘Walk With Us’ challenge to coincide with International Nurses Day on May 12. Participants will walk 13,000 steps a day for two weeks, reflecting the average distance covered by nurses during a typical shift.
Funds raised through the partnership will help Teenage Cancer Trust continue providing specialist nursing care and dedicated youth support services for young cancer patients across the country.
Aldi – who have stores in Bodmin, Camborne, Liskeard, Newquay, Redruth, St Austell, Truro and Wadebridge – had originally set a target of raising £10-million by 2027, but surpassed that goal early in 2024. Following the success, the retailer has extended its commitment and is now aiming to raise £20-million for the charity by 2031.
The supermarket is also marking the milestone with an additional £13,000 donation to support the charity’s ongoing work.
Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, praised the efforts of colleagues and customers who contributed to the fundraising campaign.
She said: “Reaching £13-million is a fantastic achievement and shows what can be accomplished when colleagues and customers come together for a cause that truly matters.
“The work Teenage Cancer Trust does is invaluable, and we’re determined to go even further – that’s why we’ve set ourselves the ambitious target of £20-million by 2031.”
Hannah Lloyd, Head of High Value Partnerships at Teenage Cancer Trust, said the support would continue to make a lasting impact on young people facing cancer.
She added: “Every pound raised helps us fund specialist nurses, youth workers and hospital wards that make such a difference to young people facing cancer.”
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