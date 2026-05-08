Aldi – who have stores in Bodmin, Camborne, Liskeard, Newquay, Redruth, St Austell, Truro and Wadebridge – had originally set a target of raising £10-million by 2027, but surpassed that goal early in 2024. Following the success, the retailer has extended its commitment and is now aiming to raise £20-million for the charity by 2031.