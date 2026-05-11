ORGANISERS hailed Callington MayFest 2026 a great success after the town was filled with sunshine, music and strong crowds throughout the weekend.

Bright weather helped create a lively atmosphere as visitors enjoyed a packed programme of free entertainment across streets, venues and open spaces.

Callington town crier Tony Stentiford, popped into Calli Pizza Daytime cafe and let Suzi Scott 'ring his bell!' ( Suzi Scott )

A busy street market proved popular all day, while the midday parade added colour and energy, bringing large numbers into Fore Street and kicking off a full schedule of performances.

The annual MayFest parade makes it way through the streets of Callington. (Picture: Mel Peters)

Across New Road, the Town Hall, St Mary’s Church and surrounding hubs, audiences enjoyed Morris dancing, sea shanties, choirs, circus skills, drama and live bands.

Youngsters taking to the stage as part of Callington's MayFest celebrations at the weekend ( Submitted )

Organisers praised the turnout and community support, saying the sunshine helped lift the event. Even into the evening, pubs and venues hosted live music, rounding off another successful MayFest.

These colourful ladies got into the true spirit of the MayFest celebrations in Callington. (Picture: Mel Peters) ( Mel Peters )