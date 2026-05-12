SALTASH has officially welcomed its new mayor for the 2026–27 civic year, with Councillor Brian Stoyel promising to champion local businesses, community events and the town’s identity as the “Gateway to Cornwall”.
Cllr Stoyel was formally appointed mayor of Saltash during the Annual Town Council Meeting with Cllr Brenda Samuels named as deputy mayor.
Speaking after his appointment, Cllr Stoyel said he was “privileged and honoured” to serve the town and pledged to work closely with residents and businesses to strengthen the community.
He said: “With your encouragement and participation, we can ensure Saltash is the Gateway to Cornwall by supporting Fore Street, the Trading Estates, home enterprises and special events. By working together as a team, we can achieve so much more.”
The appointment marks the beginning of a new civic year for Saltash Town Council, with councillors expressing confidence the new mayor and deputy mayor will continue supporting local organisations, residents and community projects across the town.
Cllr Samuels said she was looking forward to supporting the mayor and meeting residents during the year ahead.
“Saltash is such a vibrant town and I look forward to meeting as many people as possible during the coming year,” she said.
Saltash Town Council also paid tribute to outgoing mayor Cllr Rachel Bullock for her work and dedication throughout the previous municipal year, including raising £3,620 for her two chosen charities, the Saltash Youth Network and Saltash Memory Box.
During her term of office, Cllr Bullock attended numerous community events, commemorations, celebrations and charitable activities, helping strengthen links between local groups, volunteers and organisations across the town.
Councillors thanked Cllr Stoyel for his service as deputy mayor and said they look forward to supporting the newly-elected leaders during the year ahead while continuing to work closely with residents, businesses and community organisations for the benefit of the town.
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