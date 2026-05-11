THE Eden Project is hosting three nights of big screen entertainment against the backdrop of their Biomes between Thursday, May 28 to Saturday, May 30.
The screenings, that are run by Adventure Cinema, will allow members of the public to have a cinematic experience in a unique location.
The trio of films being screened include Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration on May 28, Wicked Sing-A-Long on May 29 and Mamma Mia! ExtrABBAganza on May 30.
- Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration
Visitors can experience the magic of Andrea Bocelli’s 30-year career on a huge open-air screen.
Filmed at the iconic Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence) in Lajatico, Italy, this concert features his greatest hits and special guest performances from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Brian May, Plácido Domingo, José Carreras and more.
- Wicked Sing-A-Long
Wicked is a dazzling cinematic adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, offering a fresh perspective on the Land of Oz.
The movie follows Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) who becomes who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda (Ariana Grande) as their friendship and destinies take shape in Oz.
With dazzling visuals, iconic songs like 'Defying Gravity' and 'Popular', and a fresh take on good vs. evil, this is a magical film with a spellbinding journey.
- Mamma Mia! ExtrABBAganza
This is an all singing, all dancing show, where audiences can immerse themselves in the world of the hit musical Mamma Mia! on an open-air screen, then keep the party going with an ABBA disco.
Attendees can sing along to all your favourite hits, dance with friends, and soak up the feel-good magic that ABBA and this iconic film deliver.
Gates open at 6pm with all films starting at 7.30pm.
To book tickets to any of these events, visit: adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/eden-project/
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