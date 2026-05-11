MORE than 100 voices will join forces with one of Cornwall’s leading brass bands later this month for what promises to be a spectacular night of live music at Sterts Arts Centre.
Rock Choir Cornwall, led by award-winning musical director Marcus Alleyne, is teaming up with St Pinnock Brass Band for Rock VS Brass on Saturday, May 30, at 7.30pm.
The concert will feature a mix of rock anthems, emotional ballads and crowd favourites, blending powerhouse vocals with the soaring sound of live brass in a high-energy collaboration organisers say will deliver an unforgettable evening.
The event comes fresh off the back of Rock Choir Cornwall securing the prestigious opening slot on the Main Stage at Boardmasters Festival 2026, adding further momentum to one of the region’s fastest-growing community music groups.
Marcus Alleyne, who leads choirs across Cornwall including Falmouth, Helston, Penzance, Saltash, St Austell Bay, Truro and Wadebridge, has built a strong reputation for creating large-scale, inclusive performances that bring communities together through music.
Under his direction, Rock Choir Cornwall has performed at major venues and events including Symphony Hall Birmingham, the Eden Project and the Minack Theatre. In recent years the choir has also performed internationally at Carnegie Hall in New York, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Abbey Road Studios.
Alongside his work with Rock Choir Cornwall, Marcus is also founder and artistic director of the South West Philharmonia & Chorus, where he has conducted major productions and collaborated with internationally renowned performers including Dame Evelyn Glennie, Craig Ogden and Olly Murs.
Organisers say Rock VS Brass will combine the uplifting atmosphere of a massed choir performance with the rich, powerful sound of traditional brass music, creating a concert designed to appeal to audiences of all ages.
Tickets for the event are already selling quickly ahead of the performance at Sterts Arts Centre.
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