SIX common snipe being tracked in Cornwall have travelled as far as Finland, Denmark, Iceland and Germany.
The birds are being tracked as part of the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust’s project to map the routes to their breeding grounds.
Researchers caught and fitted the birds with GPS tags in March this year, six of which were in Cornwall, in a bid to see where these elusive waders go to breed after spending the winter in the British Isles.
Bleddyn Thomas, who captured the birds and tagged them, says: “It's great to see that five of them have left their tagging sites and at least started their spring migrations. Four have travelled eastwards to Fenno-Scandinavia, whilst one has travelled north-westwards to Iceland.
“It's not possible yet to say with certainty whether these are where our tagged snipe will breed, as they could continue to travel further. Nevertheless, the differences in the directions taken by these snipe highlights the geographic variation in the breeding locations of the UK's overwintering snipe. We will now wait and see where they remain over summer.”
The tags used are some of the smallest tags available for bird migration studies and weigh only 2g, but when the leg harnesses and foam bases are added to them, the weight increases to 3g. The weight of the tag should not be over 3 per cent of the body weight of the bird to ensure that the tag does not impede on its natural behaviour.
This meant that even though the study team captured 14 snipe across the two sites, only half of them could be tagged.
Of the snipe tagged in Cornwall, the first to depart was Treskewes, which left Lanarth on March 26, only nine days after being tagged. Treskewes travelled over 1,500 miles in 19 days, following the south coast of England to cross to Belgium, then on to Bremen in Germany, and Copenhagen in Denmark, up across Sweden to Stockholm before crossing the Baltic Sea to Finland. Treskewes has since remained in Keski-Suomi Province in central Finland.
Another Cornish snipe, Polquest, left on April 6, and flew across to County Donegal in Republic of Ireland, before carrying on north to Iceland where it remains in the south of the island.
A third bird, Dee, travelled to Norfolk before crossing to the Netherlands and onto northern Germany, an 800-mile journey over four days. Dee then headed across to Sweden, before crossing to Finland.
The last Cornish bird to have left was Goon on May 1. Goon travelled across the UK and the North Sea to Denmark on May 2 and has since remained in northern Denmark.
Bleddyn adds: “It is possible that these birds could still migrate, as snipe have been recorded migrating into May. This happened with some of the snipe we tagged in 2025.
“However, it’s also entirely possible that they don’t leave at all - several snipe tagged in 2025 never left, and anecdotal evidence suggests that there may be more snipe remaining around the Lizard Peninsula than previously thought.”
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