A MAJOR milestone in the regeneration of an historic harbour in Cornwall will be reached this week when a full-scale replica of a 15th century Spanish sailing ship makes a visit.
The Nao Santa María, a replica of the flagship from the first Atlantic crossing of 1492, will be the first visiting vessel to enter the inner harbour at Charlestown, near St Austell, since the installation of a new lock gate.
The Charlestown Harbour company has been working to bring the inner harbour back into operation since the previous lock gate failed in storms in the autumn of 2024, leaving vessels grounded and listing on the harbour bottom.
Celebrations were held when the new lock gate project was completed this spring and now excitement is mounting as the first visiting ship is set to pass through the lock gate into the inner harbour.
The Nao Santa Maria is due to be docked at Charlestown from Saturday, May 16, to Tuesday, May 19, and will be open to visitors as a floating museum.
Rose Hatcher, speaking on behalf of the Charlestown Harbour company, said: “This visit feels symbolic for Charlestown. The Nao Santa María will be the first visiting vessel to pass through the new lock gate and into the inner harbour, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the harbour as a living, working maritime destination once again.
“We’re excited not only to welcome the ship itself, but also the visitors, families and maritime enthusiasts who will come to experience her during her stay.”
The heritage harbour is expecting strong interest during the Nao Santo Maria’s stay, with businesses and harbourside traders preparing to welcome an influx of visitors.
An official opening ceremony will take place aboard the vessel on Saturday morning, attended by invited guests and representatives from local organisations and maritime stakeholders.
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