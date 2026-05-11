THE wildest banger rally in Cornwall returned on Saturday, May 9 to raise money for the Cornwall Air Ambulance.
Driving anything from beat-up bangers to souped-up sports cars, Cornball26 saw around 50 teams and 120 people take part in a special adventure across the county.
Organised by the Cornwall Banger Rally Challenge team, the event was once again full of daft challenges and creative fancy dress, accompanied by plenty of energy and laughs, all in aid of a very worthy cause.
Now in its third year, the charity run, which is not a race or timed event, is similar to a treasure hunt and was designed to be a one-day replica of the international banger rally.
Starting and finishing at The Cornwall Hotel in St Austell, cars covered a few hundred miles before returning in time for a party with entertainment from local band The Dead Vandalz, who also took part in the rally.
During the day, the runners and riders visited Mevagissey, Pentewan, Caerhays, Portholland, St Mawes and St Just-in-Roseland, before boarding the King Harry Ferry for some lunch where sea shanties were sung.
Once on the road again, the convoy visited Flicka Donkey Sanctuary in Penryn to meet some animals, attended a sermon at Gwennap Pit, had a look around the tin mine at Wheal Coates, before having fun with some supercars at Perranporth Airfield.
Heading back towards St Austell, the ralliers stopped off at Charlestown for a group photo at the harbour and an impromptu sing song to ‘Cornwall My Home’ in a heartwarming display of team spirit.
To make a donation, visit the JustGiving page at: www.justgiving.com/team/cornball26
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