A rowing club is looking for people to ‘stick their oar in’ and sign up to take part in a much-loved annual charity gig race held in Newquay.
Newquay Rowing Club is staging its sponsored gig row in Newquay bay in aid of Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) on Sunday, June 14.
The event offers groups of friends, colleagues, sports teams or family the opportunity to give gig rowing a go at the friendly sponsored charity event.
Teams are required to supply three novice rowers to take part and the other three rowers and the coxswain in the gig will be supplied by Newquay Rowing Club.
Alice Merrett, the area fundraiser for Children’s Hospice South West, said: “We are so looking forward to the return of the sponsored Newquay gig row.
“It is the perfect event for people to give gig rowing a go with a healthy bit of competition against other novice teams from the local community.
“Don’t be put off if you have never stepped into a gig before – this is your opportunity, you will be supported by experienced rowers, and we are sure you will enjoy it.
“This much‑loved annual event returns to the calendar this year, once again drawing strong support from teams across the local community.
Teams are asked to meet at Newquay Harbour and assist getting the gigs into the water at 1pm. The competition will start at 2pm.
There will be a presentation in the clubhouse after which everyone is welcome to attend.
Any teams that have more than three people interested in taking part they can enter up to two teams into the competition.
Anyone interested in taking part should contact Alice Merrett at Children’s Hospice South West by emailing [email protected] or calling 01726 871800.
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