A MAN has been rescued by St Austell Coastguard after getting stuck in mud by the entrance to Par Beach yesterday (Monday, May 11).
Upon arriving at the scene following a 999 call, a rescue plan was established to extract the casualty who was stuck waist deep in the mud.
Crews from St Austell Community Fire Station and Falmouth Coastguard Rescue Team also attended the scene to lend their support.
After being extracted from the mud, the person was then checked over by the ambulance service.
A spokesperson for St Austell Coastguard said: “Once the team were on scene we established a rescue plan working along side St Austell Community Fire Station with the Falmouth Coastguard Rescue Team on route as the mud rescue team.
“The teams worked closely together to extract the casualty from the mud and hand them over to the waiting ambulance for checking over. The right call to 999 for the coastguard and fire meant the casualty got the right rescue services on scene.
“We would like to thank all of the public who patiently waited as the road was blocked whilst we all carried out the rescue.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.