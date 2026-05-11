SCHOOL pupils stepped outside their classroom to celebrate Sir David Attenborough’s 100th birthday on Friday.
Learners across CELT schools including Newquay Primary Academy, Mount Charles Primary School in St Austell and Fowey Primary School marked the special occasion.
They took part in various activities designed to help them connect with nature in their own local areas from exploring school grounds and nearby green spaces to observing wildlife as well as discussing environmental issues.
Anna Iliffe, the primary curriculum lead, said the focus during the special event was “firmly on hands-on learning.”
She said: “Sir David Attenborough has helped generations understand just how important the natural world is.
“We wanted to mark his 100th birthday in a way that reflected that by getting our learners outside and engaging directly with their surroundings.”
A global celebration was staged to honour Sir David’s century of life and over seven decades of groundbreaking work in natural history and broadcasting.
A CELT spokesperson added: “The day was a chance not only to celebrate Sir David’s life and work, but also to reflect on the message at the heart of it.
“His influence continues to shape the way many schools approach teaching about the environment, encouraging curiosity and a sense of responsibility in young people.
“Across the trust, learners embraced the opportunity to step away from their usual lessons and experience their environment first-hand.
“Teachers reported thoughtful observations and a genuine sense of enthusiasm from children keen to share what they had discovered.
“The celebration also highlighted the role young people will play in the future of the planet. By encouraging them to explore, ask questions and take an interest in the world around them, CELT schools hope to carry forward Sir David Attenborough’s legacy.”
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