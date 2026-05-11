A weed and litter free Bodmin
The parts of Bodmin which have been subject to the attentions of two of Bodmin’s tremendous volunteer groups are looking superb – so let’s begin this column with a massive well done to both the volunteers from the Bodmin WEED It Team and of course the venerable litter picking heroes in the town known as the Bodmin Tidy It Team.
Recently, the Weed It Team (a group which was launched and run by esteemed former mayor Andy Coppin) were joined by Bodmin Scouts and the town’s girl guides for a de-weeding session on the footpath which connects Robartes Road with Margaret Crescent below the Beacon Academy (known as Bodmin CP back in the day).
No one who lives in Bodmin shies away from the challenges we face in the town but here’s something that gives us endless pride.
It is a town which addresses those problems by finding solutions. Whether it’s the dedicated work of Bodmin Way, the two aforementioned groups, KBSK with young people or many more we could list.
This is the real Bodmin we are so proud to talk of – like everywhere, it has its challenges but it’s a town that comes together to help each other whether its making a path look tidy, clearing an area of litter or helping to support people through the most challenging times of their lives.
A feast for the eyes
WE were delighted to be invited back to provide the soundtrack to the Bodmin Feast, which returned in May for its summer season of sizzling tastes and tremendous traders.
Judging by the crowds spending time there, it was safe to say its return has been a real success – we certainly enjoyed ourselves.
Congratulations Mike and Pete
We’d like to send our congratulations to the duo elected to serve as the town’s mayor and deputy mayor – Cllr Mike Barbery (mayor) and Cllr Pete Skea (deputy mayor).
Our paths have crossed multiple times with both of them in the events that make Bodmin life what it is and we’re really looking forward to seeing what they achieve across the next year.
Carnival royalty chosen
BODMIN Carnival has chosen its royalty for the 2026 event which will take place in mid August – here’s hoping the weather is more predictable than it has been recently!
A spokesperson for the event stated: “Congratulations to everyone involved in the Bodmin Royalty Choosing event this morning.
“We are delighted to announce the wonderful young people who will be representing our town as follows:
- Carnival Queen: Daisy Marshall
- Assistants: Ava Grace Brind and Leo Rogers
- Fairy Queen: Isla Louise Terry
- Assistants: Rhyleigh Sturtridge and Regan Sturtridge
- Fairy King: James Doyle
- Kings Guard: Alfie Pearce
“Look forward to seeing everyone at Bodmin Carnival on 15th August”
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