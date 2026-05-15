THREE sacks of marine litter, two mussel floats and some larger pieces of debris have been removed from a beach in St Austell Bay.
The rubbish was picked up by members of the St Austell and Gribben Trefoil Guilds who joined Cornwall councillor James Mustoe for a beach clean at Pentewan Sands, south of St Austell.
Fifteen women from the guilds, members of which have been or still are involved in girlguiding and scouting, joined Cllr Mustoe, who represents the St Austell Bay and Mevagissey division, on a blustery afternoon and undertook an hour-long clean.
Cllr Mustoe said: “I was pleased to give a talk and then lead a beach clean for the St Austell and Gribben Trefoil Guilds at Pentewan Sands.
“The weather cleared up and we were able to remove three sacks of marine litter, two mussel floats and some larger bits from the beach.
“Thanks to all the ladies who came out and did their bit for this beautiful spot.”
A spokesperson for the guilds said: “The Trefoil Guild is basically girlguiding for grown-ups! Whatever your age, gender or religion, and if you agree with the principles of the guide and scout movements, you will find a warm welcome at the Trefoil Guild.
“We are a place to find friendship, opportunities to get involved in new challenges, to give support, and to get active within the community. Many members have been, or still are, actively involved in girlguiding and scouting and regularly volunteer with units in their local area.
“Trefoil members are keen to give something back to their community and to help support local and national charities. Through their regular meetings, Trefoil members follow a variety of exciting activities, learn new skills and listen to fascinating speakers.
“For more information on the Trefoil Guild go to www.trefoilguild.co.uk.”
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