THE Wadebridge big lunch and carnival choosing event was such a success that all the weather wanted to join in.
In the event which combined two major parts of the town’s social calendar, fun was had by many despite the day’s weather comprising of sun, rain and thunder all accompanying proceedings.
A spokesperson for Wadebridge Carnival said: “What a day, and what an ending!
A huge thank you to Robin, Marie, Mike and the Big Lunch team for allowing us to join your celebrations and hold our carnival choosing event. Thank you to our amazing compare, Martin and for our very glamorous judges!
“We had clouds, sun, rain and thunder! It didn’t stop the community coming together and having some fun! Congratulations to our new carnival royalty for 2026.”
+ 2
(View All)
The Wadebridge Carnival Mascot (Wadey) alongside Archie Edwards who took the title of Mr Wadebridge (Picture: Adrian Jasper)
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.