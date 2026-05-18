A CORNISH optician is urging families to swap screens for the outdoors as part of a growing fight against childhood myopia – a condition that could eventually lead to serious sight loss.
Ross Colledge, of Andrew Keirl Opticians in Liskeard, says spending more time outside could help delay the onset of myopia, also known as short-sightedness, in children who may be susceptible to the condition.
The warning comes during Myopia Awareness Week 2026, which runs from May 18-24, as experts highlight the sharp rise in cases among young people.
Myopia causes blurred distance vision and has become increasingly common in the UK, with the number of children affected having doubled since the 1960s.
The condition can also increase the risk of more serious eye problems later in life, including retinal detachment, which can significantly damage sight and, in severe cases, lead to blindness.
Ross said modern lifestyles dominated by phones, tablets and gaming devices are contributing to the issue and believes families can make simple changes to help protect children’s eyesight.
“It’s important to understand the environmental factors that can influence myopia development and progression, because the action families take can have a real impact,” he said.
“Encouraging your child to spend more time outside can make a vital difference in protecting their sight, now and in the longer term.
“With the school holidays approaching and evenings getting lighter, now is the perfect time to get into good habits and swap phones for playgrounds and online games for real ones outside.
“The message is simple – be more outdoors.”
Research suggests spending an extra two hours a day outside can help children use their full range of vision, reducing the risk of developing myopia.
Ross also encouraged families to follow the “20-20-20” rule when using screens – taking a 20-second break every 20 minutes to look at something around 20 feet away.
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