VISITORS can unleash their energy this May half-term as the National Trust and Pokémon team up for exclusive Pokémon Trading Card Game.
The Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution Trail, which is at Lanhydrock near Bodmin from Saturday, May 24, invites families for a playful way to build confidence outdoors, enjoy fresh air and create memories while searching for ten Mega Evolution Pokémon across ten trail points.
Each trail point features a simple physical or creative challenge inspired by different Mega Evolution Pokémon.
From showing courage and curiosity with Darkness-type Mega Gengar ex, to unleashing energy and imagination inspired by the powerful Fire-type Mega Charizard Y ex, the trails blend imaginative play with gentle activity.
A trail sheet will help young trainers keep track of their discoveries and at the end of the trail, explorers can celebrate their achievement together with a photo opportunity at a Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution Trail backdrop.
Alongside the trail, children can get creative with Pokémon-themed crafts in the Thatched Cottage, challenge family members to traditional lawn games on the croquet lawn, and enjoy space to run, play and explore across the gardens, parkland and woodland estate.
To find out more, visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/lanhydrock
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