POLICE are continuing to appeal for information to help locate a wanted man believed to have links across East Cornwall.
Officers are searching for 22-year-old Liam Smith, who is wanted in connection with a report of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Smith was last known to be in the Liskeard area and is also known to have links to Looe and Launceston.
Devon and Cornwall Police said extensive enquiries have already been carried out to try to locate him, but officers are now asking the public to report any sightings or information about his whereabouts.
The force previously issued an appeal relating to Smith being recalled to prison.
He is described as a white male, slim build, around 5ft 10ins tall, with short waved brown hair.
Police have urged members of the public not to approach him if seen.
Anyone who sees Liam Smith is asked to call 999 immediately, quoting log number 348 of April 17, 2026.
Anyone with information which could help officers locate him is also being urged to contact police as enquiries continue across the region.
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