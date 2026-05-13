EMERGENCY services were called to a crash involving a car and a tractor near Liskeard on Tuesday evening.
Fire crews from Liskeard and Lostwithiel, along with the rescue tender from Bodmin, attended the incident at Herodsfoot at around 5.02pm on May 12.
Crews arrived to find the two vehicles involved in a collision but quickly confirmed nobody was trapped inside.
Firefighters assisted with casualty care at the scene before using small tools to make both vehicles safe.
No further details about injuries or the circumstances surrounding the crash have been released.
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