NORTH Cornwall’s MP has hailed ‘vital progress’ on plans for a new rail connection across Cornwall as part of a new ‘Kernow Connect’ project.
The scheme has grown from initial feasibility work undertaken by Connect North Cornwall and Launceston Town Council. Lib Dem MP for North Cornwall Ben Maguire has requested Cornwall Council move forward with further feasibility work for the ambitious scheme, after securing a meeting with the Rail Minister, Lord Hendy, to present the proposals to officials at the Department for Transport.
The plans aim to introduce a new fully-electrified rail line running from Okehampton to Bodmin via Launceston, before reconnecting with the existing mainline in an effort to significantly improve connectivity across the Duchy and parts of Devon.
If successful, the project will deliver much faster journey times of around two and a half hours from Truro to London and improved, resilient access to mainline rail for around 600,000 residents of Cornwall, Devon and beyond. It will also open up significant freight transport opportunities for industry and critical minerals across Cornwall - helping to reduce pressure on key road infrastructure.
The MP announced the plan as part of his wider campaign to improve North Cornwall's transport infrastructure, which he says has been a "core priority" since his election. He stated that the project would support Cornwall's economic growth and help drive the Duchy's transition to net zero with an estimated delivery date of 2040 to 2050.
Commenting, Mr Maguire said: "This is a hugely exciting step forward for Cornwall, with our 'Kernow Connect' plans now gaining lots of momentum to transform rail connectivity here in the Duchy.
“The project has real potential to unlock growth right across Cornwall, as well as improve journeys for residents while also supporting our key industries like Critical Minerals and others through freight links.”
Following the announcement, the MP has said that he is looking to take these plans to the capital, meeting with the Ministers at the Department for Transport in the coming weeks, while also working alongside local transport groups and Cornwall Council.
He said: "I’m now looking forward to taking these plans directly to Ministers at the Department for Transport in the coming weeks and working alongside local transport groups and Cornwall Council to really get this off the ground. Given the amount of time major rail projects like HS2 and Northern Rail have taken to deliver we are looking at a delivery date of 2040-2050 and so it's important we make progress on the pre-construction phase as soon as possible."
David Hill-Smith, rail advisor to Connect North Cornwall, has said that such improvements would be a ‘game-changer’, not only for local people but also for the Cornish economy, offering ‘major opportunities for growth’.
He added: "This would be a game-changer for the Cornish economy, significantly reducing journey times for the whole Duchy, cutting carbon emissions by taking HGVs off the roads and delivering major opportunities for growth, for example to Falmouth Deep Water Port."
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