A CAFE in Charlestown, near St Austell, has been granted an alcohol licence despite concerns raised by residents and councillors.
Ten Ten Coffee on Charlestown Road applied to Cornwall Council to sell alcohol on the premises.
However, St Austell Bay Parish Council, the area’s Cornwall Council member and a neighbour all wrote to the council objecting.
The small coffee shop has 15 seats inside and a decking area outside with an additional six to eight seats. Opponents of the licence request said the business was in a residential area and they feared noise and public nuisance caused by people drinking outside.
One of those against the application said: “Making Charlestown even more of an entertainment venue is killing the village.”
Cafe owner Megan Clark stressed that the application was not to turn the venue into a bar but to allow the odd event where alcohol would be served.
“On occasion we may offer small food-led events such as wine and cheese evenings where alcohol is served alongside food in a seated and controlled setting,” she said. “We may also offer limited seasonal drinks such as a liqueur added into a hot chocolate during the winter, but again this is a small addition to the overall operation.”
The licensing sub-committee meeting at which the application was discussed heard that trading has been strong in the first year Ten Ten has operated and the council had received representations in support of the application.
Cllr James Mustoe, who represents the village at Cornwall Council, said the concerns of St Austell Bay Parish Council and “very local” residents were that Ten Ten is located away from the area where other hospitality businesses are based in Charlestown and is in a more residential area, at the end of a terrace of houses.
He added that the most complaints he gets in his role as councillor for Charlestown are “around noise and perceived anti-social behaviour, some of which is warranted, some of which might not be”.
Richard Hallows, a parish councillor and resident, said the terrace next to the cafe is largely occupied by elderly people.
He said since making his representation against the application he had received “personal threats and significant abuse on social media”.
He added: “Many of the neighbouring residents are elderly and such behaviour understandably deters them from participation.
“Residents are concerned that introducing alcohol sales, particularly in the evening, will result in increased noise, disturbance and general nuisance.
“Granting a premises licence to a residential part of the village may make Charlestown a more interesting place to visit, but it makes it a less attractive place to live.
“It has become busier in recent years. This has already resulted in long-term residents leaving the village and their properties subsequently purchased as second homes.
“Making Charlestown even more of an entertainment venue is killing the village.”
He said there were now 17 alcohol outlets in Charlestown, but his concerns were specific to Ten Ten due to its residential location.
The sub-committee agreed to grant the application with conditions.
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