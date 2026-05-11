It will be closed between 7.30am and 5pm between the dates at weekdays only – meaning it will be open at the weekends during the works.
Cornwall Council have also said it will implement a temporary stopping prohibition on the road during this period, with breaches potentially resulting in a penalty charge notice and removal of the vehicle from the site.
KINGSAND: The Cleave in Kingsand will be closed between June 1 and June 3 for meter exchange works.
CRAFTHOLE: The B3247 between Tregunnus Lane and Military Road will be closed for meter exchange works from June 4 to June 8.
LOWER METHERELL: The road from Havasu to Chapel House in Lower Metherell will be closed between May 20 and May 26 for ducting works.
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