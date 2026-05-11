FOWEY: Readymoney Road in Fowey is set to be closed between June 1 and June 10.

It will be closed between 7.30am and 5pm between the dates at weekdays only – meaning it will be open at the weekends during the works.

Cornwall Council have also said it will implement a temporary stopping prohibition on the road during this period, with breaches potentially resulting in a penalty charge notice and removal of the vehicle from the site.

Pedestrian access will be maintained to properties and there is no alternative route.

KINGSAND: The Cleave in Kingsand will be closed between June 1 and June 3 for meter exchange works.

CRAFTHOLE: The B3247 between Tregunnus Lane and Military Road will be closed for meter exchange works from June 4 to June 8.

Find out about planning applications that affect you by visiting the Public Notice Portal.

LOWER METHERELL: The road from Havasu to Chapel House in Lower Metherell will be closed between May 20 and May 26 for ducting works.