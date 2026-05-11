RESIDENTS of a Cornish town are beaming now that Cornwall Council’s planning department has seen the light and withdrawn a controversial application.
People in Torpoint took a dim view of a plan by the council to remove a historic lantern and replace it with a modern LED alternative.
Passions were running so high at the proposal to replace the lantern – which was gifted to the town by the prominent Carew Pole family – that the proposal was described as “outrageous” and “sacrilegious”, with one resident declaring “you can’t replace history with a bit of tat from B&Q”.
The three-light lantern was donated to the town by the area’s landed gentry family as a thanksgiving gift when Sir Reginald Pole Carew (the names have reversed in time) returned from the Boer War.
It originally stood in Sparrow Park but was removed to Elliot Square when the Ellis Memorial was erected in 1898 and Antony Road was widened.
A petition against the move was available to sign in the Torpoint Archives & Heritage Centre at the town’s library, while Torpoint Town Council “strongly” objected to the application.
The historic lantern has now been saved following local opposition and the intervention of Cllr Rob Parsonage, who represents Torpoint at Cornwall Council.
Cornwall Council’s planning department confirmed in writing that the application was withdrawn on May 5. The council had received 32 comments concerning the application on its planning portal, all of which were opposed to the changes.
The lantern will be electrically isolated until a new design and agreed strategy are approved to allow the internal fittings to be replaced safely, enabling the lantern to be switched back on.
Cllr Parsonage said: “The people of Torpoint spoke and rightly so. Following a couple of phone calls and a suggested way forward being put to Cornwall Council, the planning application has now been withdrawn. I would like to thank Cornwall Council for listening.
“As a veteran myself, I believe maintaining the history of those who fought for the safety and freedom we enjoy today is essential. It gives real meaning to the words ‘We shall remember them’ and this memorial is one such important feature.
“We now have an electrical engineer who will design the electrical fittings and methodology required to upgrade the lantern safely, so that it can once again be switched on and illuminate the memorial throughout the evening.”
Cllr Parsonage added that he will continue working with Cornwall Council and local partners to ensure the historic lantern is preserved while also meeting modern safety requirements.
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