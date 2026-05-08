RESIDENTS in Torpoint’s Harvey Street are set to benefit from strengthened safety measures following confirmation of additional funding to install a new closed-circuit television (CCTV) system.
The project has been developed through close collaboration between the local Neighbourhood Police team, Torpoint Town Council and housing provider, Cornwall Housing Limited.
It comes in response to ongoing concerns raised by residents about anti-social behaviour, environmental damage and incidents of fly tipping in the area.
A key milestone in getting the scheme underway was a £10,000 contribution secured by the town council from the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner. This funding helped establish the foundations of the project and reflects what partners describe as a shared commitment to improving safety and reassurance for local communities.
Further financial support has now been confirmed by Cornwall Housing Limited, which will contribute an additional £1,520.70 towards completion of the installation. The organisation has confirmed the cost will not be passed on to tenants or leaseholders, easing concerns about any potential financial impact on residents.
To ensure the system remains operational once installed, Torpoint Town Council has also agreed to cover the ongoing monthly internet connection costs in perpetuity. Council officials say this commitment is essential to guaranteeing the long-term effectiveness of the CCTV network.
Once in place, the system is expected to serve several functions. It will assist with gathering evidence where incidents occur, support enforcement action when required, help deter and record fly tipping, and provide reassurance to residents who have expressed feeling vulnerable in certain parts of the estate. Local partners believe the visible presence of CCTV will also act as a deterrent to anti-social behaviour.
Ownership of the system will sit with Torpoint Town Council, which will act as data controller, responsible for overseeing its operation and ensuring compliance with relevant data protection regulations. Cornwall Housing Limited has confirmed its full support for the installation on properties it manages and has welcomed continued partnership working with the council and police.
Town mayor, Cllr Mrs Julie Martin said: “I’m delighted Torpoint Town Council has been able to bring this project to fruition. With funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner, Cornwall Housing and ourselves, it is a great example of partners working collaboratively.
“I express my thanks to local residents, our local police and those individual councillors and officers who have supported and pursued this to delivery. The new CCTV will hopefully deter anti-social behaviour, reduce crime and help residents feel safer in their homes.”
South East Cornwall MP Anna Gelderd welcomed the announcement, noting the strong community engagement behind the scheme.
She said: “Residents have been in contact with both myself and the town council about this issue. This excellent effort means that no costs are passed on to tenants or leaseholders. This is fantastic news for our community and thanks to everyone from Torpoint Town Council who has been involved. I think having safer streets here in Torpoint is crucial for the local community and it’s been great to work with everyone to help deliver it.”
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