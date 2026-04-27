COUNCILLORS in Saltash will on Thursday (April 30) be asked to approve a key recommendation to press ahead with installing a new CCTV camera at Carkeel Roundabout.
Members are being urged to support plans to give delegated authority to council officers to deliver the scheme, allowing the project to move forward once a final quotation is received and provided it remains within budget.
The new camera has already attracted £9,585.91 in funding from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC). The grant is strictly limited to the purchase of CCTV cameras, associated equipment and installation costs.
When the funding was first announced, estimates suggested the project would cost £8,983 for the camera itself, £275.91 for installation and £600 per year for the service agreement. Those installation figures were based on previous work carried out on lighting columns in Fore Street and Waterside.
However, a site inspection involving council officers, Devon and Cornwall Police and Cornwall Council electricians identified the most suitable location at Carkeel. Following that visit, contractor Enerveo estimated installation costs at around £4,300, including traffic management. A fixed quote is still being prepared.
The contractor has warned costs could change depending on the final traffic management design, meaning the overall total remains uncertain. Officers have also asked whether the OPCC funding can be increased to the full £10,000 cap, but no confirmation had been received at the time of reporting.
Councillors will now be asked to back the recommendation to keep the scheme on track and avoid delays once final figures are confirmed.
Saltash Town Council’s CCTV crime reduction budget currently stands at £37,260, with £7,200 already committed.
Members have also explored whether more cameras should be installed elsewhere in the town. But police advised that with a camera at Carkeel, alongside the existing network, they do not currently see a need for further expansion.
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