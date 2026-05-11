YOUNG chess players from Quimperlé were welcomed to Liskeard for a special international tournament celebrating friendship, competition and a century of chess in the Cornish town.
The visiting group, accompanied by the president of the Quimperlé Chess Club, took part in a friendly tournament with Liskeard Chess Club as part of celebrations marking the club’s 100th anniversary.
Mayor of Liskeard, Cllr Christina Whitty, was among those who welcomed the French visitors alongside councillors, local representatives and members of the Liskeard chess community.
Cllr Whitty joined mayor-elect David Braithwaite, deputy mayor-elect Sylvia Berry and her husband Graham, Cornwall councillor Jane Pascoe and her husband Paul, Cllr Simon Cassidy, Terry Whitty and Don King from the Liskeard Chess Group for the occasion.
The day combined competitive matches with a strong spirit of friendship and cultural exchange, continuing the long-standing relationship between Liskeard and its twin town of Quimperlé in Brittany.
After the tournament, players and guests enjoyed a traditional cream tea before medals and gifts were presented to mark the occasion. Following farewells, the Quimperlé team travelled to Plymouth to catch the ferry home.
A special tribute was paid to Don for organising the tournament and helping bring the two clubs together.
Organisers now hope the visit will be returned in the future, giving members of the Liskeard Chess Club the opportunity to travel to Quimperlé for a return fixture.
The event also highlighted the wider work of the Liskeard and District Twinning Association, which recently celebrated 50 years of twinning links between the two towns.
Association members say they are keen to encourage more local groups, clubs, schools and organisations from Liskeard and surrounding villages to become involved in exchange visits and community links with Quimperlé.
Organisers said both towns remain committed to maintaining close ties and creating new opportunities for young people through the twinning partnership.
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