SALTASH celebrated 40 years of friendship with its twinned French town, Plougastel-Daoulas, during a ceremony at Saltash Guildhall.
The event marked the renewal of the Charter of Friendship between the two communities and was attended by the Mayor of Saltash, Cllr Brian Stoyel, Deputy Mayor Cllr Brenda Samuels, and First Deputy Mayor of Plougastel, Patricia Henaff.
Representatives from Saltash Town Council, Saltash Twinning Association and visitors from Plougastel attended the celebration, which included the signing of the charter by civic leaders, reaffirming the long-standing cultural links between the communities.
Gifts exchanged included a Railway 200 competition-winning photograph by Stephen Evans, a handcrafted bowl from Saltash Community Shed and a commemorative book celebrating four decades of twinning memories.
Guests enjoyed Cornish cream paired with locally grown strawberries from Plougastel.
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