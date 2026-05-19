A VACANCY has arisen on Saltash Town Council following the sudden resignation of Trematon ward councillor Gordon McCaw less than a year after he was co-opted onto the authority.
Mr McCaw joined the council in June last year but has now stepped down, citing frustration over what he described as a lack of appetite for “meaningful change” within the authority.
In a lengthy statement explaining his decision, Mr McCaw praised several fellow councillors for their dedication to the town while outlining concerns surrounding youth provision, council spending priorities and delays over action at Warfelton Field.
“After considerable thought, I decided to resign from my position as a Saltash town councillor,” he said. “There are many councillors who are deeply passionate about Saltash and who act as selfless public servants. They should be applauded for what they do.
“They give up their own time to help the town and its residents in many different ways, and I was really impressed by their commitment.”
Mr McCaw reserved particular praise for Cornwall councillor Hilary Frank, outgoing mayor Rachael Bullock and councillor Steve Miller for their work within the community.
He explained one of the key reasons for joining the council was a desire to improve opportunities for young people in Saltash, particularly through better sporting and recreational facilities.
“Saltash has seen a gradual reduction in amenities and continues to suffer from a significant shortage of places where children can play sport and spend time outdoors,” he said. “Encouraging children to get outdoors, play sport and spend less time on their phones is exactly the sort of long-term investment that a community-focused council should be making.”
Mr McCaw also questioned the council’s financial priorities, pointing to reserves of more than £1-million and arguing that greater investment should be made into facilities and community projects.
“My strong feeling is that those funds should be used to preserve and improve facilities for children and young people,” he said. “This would be a far better use of public money than simply allowing reserves to continue to accumulate.
“The excuse that ‘it’s Cornwall Council’s responsibility’ is not, in my view, a good enough justification. Saltash Town Council has the money to take action.”
He also highlighted frustrations over what he described as slow progress in attempts to prevent travellers from accessing Warfelton Field.
In response, Saltash Town Council thanked Mr McCaw for his contribution during his short period in office while defending its wider approach to serving the community.
A spokesperson said: “Saltash Town Council thanks former councillor Gordon McCaw for his short service and recognises his commitment to the community.
“At the same time, the town council acknowledges its wider, long-standing dedication to serving all areas of the community beyond any single focus.
“The town council continues to work collectively to support local residents, including young people, while ensuring public funds are managed responsibly and in accordance with agreed priorities and statutory guidance.”
The council added that meaningful and sustainable progress “requires time” and continued partnership working with Cornwall Council and other organisations.
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