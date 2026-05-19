POLITICAL pressure is mounting over the future of the Tamar crossings after MPs, councillors and transport officials gathered for a key summit focused on tolls, rising costs and the long-term future of the river links.
South East Cornwall MP Anna Gelderd and Plymouth Sutton and Devonport MP Luke Pollard joined representatives from the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee and Tamar Crossings bosses for the Spring Summit, where concerns over proposed TamarTag fee increases dominated discussions.
The meeting came amid growing public backlash to plans which could see the TamarTag administration charge rise from 80p to £2 per month – a move which many say would hit local people already struggling with the cost of living.
With around 16 million vehicle crossings taking place every year, the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry remain crucial transport links for Cornwall and Plymouth, connecting thousands of people daily to jobs, schools, healthcare and essential services.
Also attending the summit were MPs Jayne Kirkham, Noah Law and Andrew George as pressure continues to build for cheaper and fairer crossings for residents on both sides of the Tamar.
Speaking after the meeting, Ms Gelderd said she remained firmly opposed to any increase in TamarTag charges and insisted local people must remain the priority.
“The Tamar crossings are crucial infrastructure for South East Cornwall and the wider region,” she said. “I opposed the recent proposal to increase the TamarTag administration fee because I want cheaper tolls for local people.
“This summit was an important opportunity to discuss how transport improvements can unlock economic growth and better connect communities on both sides of the river.
“We must work together as one Team Tamar to secure the long-term future of the crossings while ensuring local people remain at the heart of decision-making.”
Mr Pollard echoed those concerns and said the proposed increase sent entirely the wrong message to residents.
“Anna and I have strongly opposed plans to increase the TamarTag fee because it is the opposite of delivering cheaper tolls for local people,” he said.
“It’s clear the committee has understood the strength of feeling surrounding this issue and I’m hopeful we can now move towards a more positive outcome. But there is still plenty more work to do.”
The summit forms part of an ongoing campaign by MPs and local leaders to address the future funding and resilience of the crossings, which continue to face mounting financial pressures.
Ms Gelderd recently raised the issue in Parliament during Business Questions and has secured a ministerial meeting to discuss the future of estuary crossings and support for local infrastructure.
The controversy surrounding the TamarTag proposals prompted strong criticism from residents across Cornwall and Plymouth, leading the Joint Committee to launch a public consultation into the potential impact of the increase.
Officials have now agreed to further investigate the financial implications of any rise and undertake a fresh search for savings before making a final decision.
Results from the consultation are expected to be presented to the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee on June 26.
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